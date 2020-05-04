Dan James Zook Sr., 60, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars. Friends are encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dan was a motivated, self-employed painting contractor. He loved living on the Crystal Coast and being on the water. Ocracoke Island was a special place where he enjoyed spending time. If you knew Dan, you knew he loved talking on the phone. Dan loved his family and his many friends, who will all miss him dearly.
His is survived by his son, Daniel James Zook II of Morehead City; brother, Pete Zook and wife Annamarie of Morehead City and their children, Rebekah Wadsworth and husband Howell of Newport, Ashley Fulcher and husband Don of Williston, Peter J. Zook II and wife Kristen of Morehead City and Mathew Parker Zook and wife Brigitte of Newport; and niece, Heather Ainsworth and husband James of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Capt. James “Jim Zook and Diane Zook; sister, Debbie Bridgers; maternal grandparents, Richard and Annie Burke Mullen; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Jane Zook.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Zook family while practicing safe measures.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
