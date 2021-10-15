Lillian “Pat” Claypool, 96, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Hospice House.
No services are planned at this time. A private memorial service will be held in Murray, Ky., at a later time.
She was born to the late Emily and Vernie Wilson Sr. of Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was married to the late Buford Winchester for 37 years and her career was raising sons Dr. Jack Winchester and David Winchester in Rockford, Illinois. She spent her retirement years in Murray, KY before relocating to Morehead City to be near her son Jack and grandsons.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Jack and Julie Winchester; three grandsons, Scott, Mark and Brett Winchester; sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her second husband, Paul Claypool; son, David; and brother, Vernon.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
