Barbara Dolph, 85; service Saturday

Barbara Ann Eggleston Dolph, 85, of Swansboro, went home to be with her loving Lord Friday, June 25, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Barbara’s service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro. A graveside committal service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband.
She was the daughter of the late Ray Frederick Eggleston and Stella Boczek Eggleston and sister to the late Robert Eggleston and wife JoAnn of Canton, Ohio. Barbara attended Catholic school as a child, was a marching majorette at Timken High School, known as “LEGS” by all her admirers, became a loving bride at the sweet age of 16 and began her motherhood at the age of 17. She was a lover of God, a loyal, devoted U.S. Marine Corps wife, loving mother to five children, grandmother known as “Grandma Soccer Ball,” “Boppi,” “GiGi,” “Rainbow” and “Barb” to 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was a beloved aunt to hundreds of nieces and nephews. She obtained her GED and worked at the exchange at Parris Island, S.C., and Camp Lejeune. She was a telephone operator for Carolina Telephone. Her last profession was as a computer operations supervisor at the U.S. Department of Defense at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
She is renowned for her charismatic personality and bright, cheerful smile. She always gave kind words of encouragement or inspiration to those she loved or met. She had a zany wit and loved to write. She had dreams of writing books for small children, but resorted to writing online and sharing her wisdom and love with others. Barbara loved living in coastal North Carolina. She loved the ocean, the beaches and the southern charm of its native people. Most of all, she dearly loved her North Carolina family and all her relatives in Ohio.
Barbara is survived by sons, James C. Dolph Jr., Anthony Ray Dolph and spouse Jill and Michael Steven Dolph and spouse Charlie, all of Swansboro; daughters, Kathi Lee Mitchell and spouse LaMonte of Morehead City and Tammy Dolph Nava and spouse Gonzalo of Dover; 18 grandchildren, Nikolas, Erin, Berri, Jenifer, Michael, Ryan, Jade, Andrew, Nolen, Matthew, Krystopher, Robby, Christy, Haley, Jordan, Ana, James “Jay” and Darren; and 18 great-grandchildren, Maura “Tyler,” Emelia, Noah, Jonah, Rubi, Kaison, Tyler, Ciara, Landon, Payton, Griffin, Emmalyn, Ridge, Kaylinh, Dylan, Aubrey, Dustin and Alyssa.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, GySgt. James Chester Dolph.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
