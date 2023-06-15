Roger Wayne Loveless, 66, of Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Christian Church of Richlands, with Pastor Charles Beaucond officiating.
Roger served over 20 years in the US Army. Throughout his journey in this world Roger’s life and relationships can be captured in the work that he set hands to: Husband, Father, Grandfather, Farming, Construction, Law Enforcement, Military, Scout Den Leader, Leading a Cleaning Crew- clean, orderly, servitude and nurturing…
Roger is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maria Loveless, of Swansboro; two sons, Roger Loveless Jr. and wife, Tracy, of Athens, TN; Gerald Loveless and wife, Christine, of Glen Lyon, PA; daughter, Mary Poll, of Richlands; 13 grandchildren that were the light of his life: Roger the 3rd, Joseph, Peter, Lilly, Orion, Paul, Alex, Raelyhn, Isaiah, Aiden, Isaac, Grayson, Stephen; sister, Betty Murray, of Burlington, TX; brother, Charles Loveless, of Heflin, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Ruby Loveless; brother, Eldridge Loveless; sister, Jeanette Price.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org,
