Sylvia Jean Boyette Teachey, 80, of Otway, left this earthly world for her heavenly home Saturday, June 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home with her son-in-law, the Rev. Manley Rose Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Taylor Mills officiating. In keeping with the Centers for Diesease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Teachey family while practicing safe measures. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Teachey was born Aug. 20, 1939, to James Henry and Correnna Boyette in Clinton. She attended Campbell University and graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and middle grades education. She taught many children from first grade through seventh grade, retiring in 1999 from Smyrna Elementary School. She touched the lives of many children during her 30 year career.
Mrs. Teachey married the love of her life, the Rev. Wilbur Teachey, April 9, 1967. Together they served many Methodist churches throughout the state of North Carolina for more than 40 years. She was a very talented organist and pianist and had a beautiful singing voice she shared with many people. After Rev. Teachey’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 1999, Mrs. Teachey devoted all of her time and energy to his care, until his passing in 2012. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and her favorite title was “Mema.”
Mrs. Teachey was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. Even though her body and mind were failing, she maintained such a sweet, kind and gentle spirit. She had a smile that brightened the lives of all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Teachey Rose and husband Manley Rose Jr. of the home; and two granddaughters Correna Taylor and husband Jerome Taylor of Beaufort and Rachel Rose of Otway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wilbur Teachey; parents, James Henry and Correnna Boyette; and four sisters, Janie Turner, Rhee Pearson, Joyce Reeves and Ila Mae Boyette.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety measure guidelines will be applied to the visitation as to the funeral service which is listed above.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
