George Stefiuk, 65, of Newport, formerly of Westfield, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date.
Capt. George Stefiuk was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Plainfield, N.J., to the late Stephen and Francis Stefiuk. He worked for Federal Bronze Products and founded Machined Parts Inc., both located in Newark, N.J. He and his wife, Robin, moved to Newport eight years ago. George began a second career working as a ferry boat captain at Hammocks Beach State Park and with Lady Swan Boat Tours of Swansboro. Whether he was boating or fishing, being on the water with friends and family was what he enjoyed most.
His sense of humor and selflessness will be remembered by all.
He is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Sage Norton and husband Mark of Myersville, Md.; sons, Ryan Stefiuk and partner Dolci of Northampton, Mass., Nick Stefiuk and wife Kristen of Nashua, N.H., and Jonathan Stefiuk of New York City, N.Y.; sister, Jane Stefiuk; and brother Jack Stefiuk. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Ellison, Chase, Reagan and Nikolai.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Stefiuk Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asks donations in memory of George be made to the Take A Kid Fishing Foundation online at takf.com.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
