Sherry Lynn Engel, 85, of Morehead City passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
Sherry was born on October 21,1938, in Rock Island, IL, to her parents Donald and Marion Billard. During WWII, Sherry lived in a small coastal town in North Carolina. Her father was with the Army Corp of Engineers building the Beaufort airport. They later moved to Atlanta, GA. Sherry would eventually go to Duke University to attend nursing school and graduated in 1960.
On September 23, 1960, Sherry married David Engel in Decatur, GA, and they moved to Morehead City.
For over 55 plus years, Sherry was an avid bridge fan who played with a tight group of women friends. She was a great cook, her specialties were shrimp creole, fruit pies, cinnamon bread, and cookies. She was a Deacon at the Presbyterian Church and was an active volunteer in the schools when her children were young.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City.
Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Dr. David Engel; her children, Don Engel and his wife, Diane, of Fredericksburg, VA; Mary Engel Mills and her husband, Andrew Mills, of Mt Pleasant, SC; Anna Engel Mitchum and her husband, Joe Mitchum, of Emerald Isle, NC.; sister, Sue Sims, of Richmond, VA; grandchildren: Daniel and Sage Engel, Jonathan Engel; Hannah, Wesley, and Noah Mills; Kathleen, Emma, Anna Claire and Isabella Mitchum.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City, Meals on Wheels, Lower Cape Fear Life Care (Hospice), or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.