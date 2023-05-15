Vicki Dalia left the arms of her loving husband to be with her Heavenly Parents on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
To say that this mom, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend had a life well lived is an understatement. Victoria Louise was born March 30th, 1949, in Bremerhaven, Germany, to Chief Warrant Officer Oscar Thomas Dobbs and Virginia Ruth Combs Dobbs. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. She is survived by her sister, brother, 18 children, 46 grandchildren and niece and nephews.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology from North Carolina State University.
She married Jody Dalia on December 10, 1976, and together through the miracles of birth and adoption they had 11 daughters and 7 sons.
Vicki joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1979. The course of her life was then shaped by the gospel teachings and her relationship with her Savior.
Vicki and Jody established High Country Inc., a drapery business, and ran that for 15 years before starting Adoption Advertising, which has become one of the largest advertising firms in the field of adoption.
In 2003, Jody and Vicki followed our Savior’s command to “follow me, and I will make you fishers of men” and opened Safe Homes for Children and Casa de Sion, an orphanage in Guatemala. Vicki spent her last 20 years mothering not only her children, but hundreds in the orphanage and local Guatemala communities through feeding programs and educational scholarships.
Vicki enjoyed both the serene environment of her mountain home in Whitetop, VA, and her coastal home in Beaufort, NC. She adored long walks, her gardens, reading, and sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren. In her later years she began making homemade birthday cards that were well loved by her grandkids. Music was a huge part of her life, and she loved sharing her favorite songs with her family and dancing with her grandkids.
Her favorite person in the world was her best friend and lover, Jody. They enjoyed doing most everything together. They traveled around the country visiting grandchildren and back and forth from Guatemala, caring for God’s children.
Our hearts are broken, but we know she is already busy with her work on the other side.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Safe Homes for Children https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=HRX9VB2HZGJG6
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 5:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marion, VA. The family received friends from 4:30 – 5:00 pm prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held at the Whitetop Gap Cemetery.
Words of condolence or remembrance may be sent or viewed through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home and Cremation Services in West Jefferson, NC was entrusted with Mrs. Dalia's arrangements.
