Dorothy Mitchell, 99, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 9th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the funeral service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Dorothy was born January 1, 1924, in Carteret County, at a little place called “Wildwood”. She was one of eight children. Her father was Jake F. Long, and her mother was Alice Bell Long. A graduate of Morehead City High School Class of 1941. She was an excellent basketball player and led the “Eagles” to many wins. She was very proud of her basketball career, and never let you forget it by proudly displaying her Varsity Letter for everyone to see. Dorothy was also one hell of a golfer! Her hole-in-one on June 19, 1981, is still framed on the living room wall. In later years, she worked at Conner Homes and then became a real estate agent with Putnam Realty Co. She especially loved working with Michael Lupton.
Dorothy married Gerald Mitchell in 1942. He was in the Navy at the time serving in the Mediterranean during WW2. After the war, they founded and operated Mitchell’s Carpenter Shop. Dorothy and Gerald had (3) children: Jerry Mitchell (deceased), Linda Mitchell Sledge, and Mike Mitchell (deceased). She was a wonderful mother to her children, which also included most of the neighborhood kids on Coral Point at the mouth of Pelletier Creek. She was loved by all that knew her. She considered herself a Parent, Mother, Grand Mother, Great-Grand Mother, Friend, Counselor, Benefactor, Disciplinarian….and “A Rock”, but always with love…. for LOVE was her greatest asset.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughter, Linda Mitchell Sledge of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, Chuck Sledge and wife Cari of Raleigh NC, Kevin Sledge and wife Jennifer of Gales Creek, NC, Mitchell Sledge and wife Lynn of Raleigh NC, Jason Mitchell and wife Terri of Winston Salem, NC; and granddaughter, Amy Mitchell Getman and husband Drew of Raleigh, NC. There are six great-grandchildren, JJ, Chandler, Hastings, Charles, Coley, Trevor, and Hunter.
Dorothy was an original member of Saint Peters United Methodist Church. She loved working on every committee they had, and did so until her health declined in her late 90’s. We especially want to thank the congregation of St. Peters for all the support and prayers. Pastor Karl Zorowski and the church secretary, Carol Stalnaker have been a blessing to our family. We really appreciate everyone at St. Peters United Methodist Church.
We would also like to thank Dorothy’s caregiver Whittney “Wicky” Geddings for her loving care, and a special “shout out” to Gayle Piner Karazinski for being there when we really needed you!
As Dorothy would often say, “You Can’t Win Them All!” We Love you, Dot!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Peters United Methodist Church.
