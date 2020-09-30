Ellen Noyes Arnold, 80, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., formerly of Mill Creek, passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughter Jayne and Bobby Brown’s home.
Her memorial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek.
She was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Portland, Ore. Ellen was married to the late James D. Arnold Sr. of Mill Creek.
Ellen loved being a wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a guardian ad litem and volunteered at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care. She loved church, dunking landing, memories, NASCAR, mistletoe and food.
She was survived by her daughters, Ellen and husband Zane Thomas of Quaker Hill, Conn., Jayne and husband Bobby Brown of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Joyce Arnold of Mill Creek; Melissa Osborne and Jaymz Wright, both of Havelock, and Cheyenne Wright of Georgia; son, James D. Arnold Jr. of Mill Creek; two bonus sons, Frankie Gratham and Eddie Geer, both of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Adam and wife Jessica Thomas, Thomas Thomas, Jeromy Thomas, Melissa and husband Jamael Autry, Bobby Brown Jr., Felicia and husband Artemio Hernandez, Richard Krnc, Abigail Arnold and Tyi and Tye Osborne; and great-grandchildren, Taytum, Shaun, Jared, Jordan, Autumn, Megan, Jeromy Jr., Addie, Artemio Jr., Gabriela, Justin, Rayna, Schon, Jameson, Ryleigh, Ben, Anna and Abby.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband, James D. Arnold Sr.; daughter, Charlene Arnold; mother, Ellen F. Noyes; father, Albert J. Noyes; brothers, Melvin L. Reeves and Richard A. Noyes; and sister, Phyllis E. Bertapelli.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the State Employees Credit Union Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
