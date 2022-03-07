Ben Layton Terrell, 51, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
He was born August 28, 1970, to the late Ben L. Terrell, Sr. and Rebecca W. Gentry in Greensboro, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased in death by his son, Thomas Terrell.
Ben worked for many years in plumbing serving Carteret County and surrounding areas. Recently, he became co-owner of Pipe Cleaner’s Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing darts, cooking, watching Nascar, and UNC football. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those who will cherish Ben’s memories are his wife, Teresa; his son, Charles Terrell and wife Carissa; his daughter, Christian Terrell; four grandchildren; his stepfather, Charles Gentry; and siblings, Lisa Petty, Leslie Spivey, and Tammie Odekirk. He is also survived by various aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.