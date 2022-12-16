Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
Deanna was born on March 29, 1940, in Norwich, Connecticut, to the late Edvin and Alice Jensen. Having a natural way of caring for others, filled with grace and understanding, Deanna worked in the home health field for a number of years. Blessed with 31 ½ years of marriage, Deanna was a loving wife and supportive mother.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Clifford William Smith; daughter, Amy Tocco and husband Donald of Sharon, CT; sister, Nancy Wedner of Newport; and cuddly cat, Harley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Margie K. Chrostowski and son, Michael Chrostowski.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.