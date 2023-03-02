Dr. Scott Rice, 68, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Morehead City, NC, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Scott was a compassionate and caring family physician in his hometown for 24 years. Scott loved his patients as much as they loved him.
Scott was an avid surfer and was a member of the East Coast Surfing Association. “The Surfer Doctor” joined the Shark Bite Team in 2017, but that didn’t stop him from his passion of surfing.
Scott was born in Morehead City to Frankie and Theodore Rice. After graduating from West Carteret High School, he received a master’s degree in Marine Science/Chemistry from UNC. He earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry as well an MD degree from the University of Hawaii. Scott worked as a research scientist at Glaxo before returning to his hometown to practice medicine.
In retirement in Florida, Scott went back to school for an MBA and started a health management company. He also volunteered in the recovery community in Palm Beach County. He attended Church by the Glades in Lake Worth Beach.
Scott is predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Theodore (Ted) Rice of Syracuse, NY.
Scott is survived by his children Philip Scott Rice Jr of Savannah, GA, Hannah Rice (Cooper) of Denver, CO, Katie Stillman of Denver, CO, and Beth Stillman (Angie) of Greenville, NC. He had one granddaughter Airalyn Rain Durham of Denver, CO.
Also surviving is his brother, Greg Rice (Teresa) of Morehead City, and nephews Jon Rice (Ashley) of Durham, NC, Zach Rice (Shauna) of Syracuse, NY and Jamie Rice of New York City.
Scott also leaves behind 3 special women in his life- Tina Jackson of Wellngton, FL as well as Nancy Rice of Swansboro, NC and Claudia Rice of Honolulu, HI.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held in Morehead City at a time to be announced.
