Tina Prystash, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at East Carolina University Medical Center in Greenville, following a 6-year battle with cancer. Tina never complained and always had a smile to share with others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 30th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In honor of Tina’s love of cruises, the family requests that you wear casual cruise attire. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Tina was born on January 22, 1964, in Alexandria, Virginia. To know her was to love her. You couldn’t help but be endeared to Tina who was a loyal friend and faithful in all ways imaginable. She loved to give to others and did so without reservation. Working as a teacher’s assistant, Tina was well-loved by her students. She greatly enjoyed her group of children on her school bus who affectionately called her “T”.
Tina had a great passion for animals and was sure to take time to admire, pet, or love any that crossed her path. Her favorite destination was any place the cruise boat was going, she loved to take cruises, see new sights and meet new people. Tina also enjoyed motorcycle riding, where she could enjoy the open road and the freedom and relaxation it brought her.
Tina was a loving wife of 10 years to her husband, Paul Prystash. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Wooldridge and husband Ken, of Morehead City; and her dogs, Haddie and Kenda.
Tina was preceded in death by her father, Gary D. Hippeard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peyton’s Place Animal Rescue peytonsplaceanimalrescue.org.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
