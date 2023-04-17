Craig W. Ellyson, 85, passed away at Carteret Health Care on April 16, 2023.
He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Craig D. Ellyson in Waterloo, Iowa on November 10, 1937. He also was predeceased by his sister, Margarete Ellyson Rice.
After earning BS and MS degrees from the University of Iowa in 1962, he worked for a small life insurance company in London, England before beginning his actuarial career in Massachusetts. He attained Fellowship in the Society of Actuaries and was a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Prior to establishing his solo pension consulting business, he was affiliated with large life insurance companies in New England and Wisconsin.
An avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers, he was also a nationally rated chess player. Craig was a member of the Lions Club of Stevens Point, WI, and upon retirement, in Morehead City. He served as Treasurer of the Brandywine Bay Owners’ Association, volunteered as a lighthouse keeper at Cape Lookout and was a member of the Carteret Chorale.
Craig leaves his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth C. (B J) Ellyson, sons, C. Stewart Ellyson (Ann Brilowski) of Neenah, WI; Adam W. Ellyson (Jennifer Riggott) of Trumbull, CT; and daughter, Sarah K. Ellyson (Andrea Desideri) of Rome, Italy, as well as grandchildren, Samuel (Jessica), Erin, Olive and Jack and five nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570 or Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.