Robert F. Gardner of Swansboro died peacefully early Sunday morning January 16, 2022, at the age of 86.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. The family has requested no flowers or donations.
Bob was born on July 28, 1935, in Sea Cliff, New York. He graduated from Sea Cliff High School in New York in 1953 and attended St John’s University on a track and field scholarship. He graduated in 1957 with a degree in business and later studied real estate law and business management at Hofstra and Harvard Universities. Bob won both the St John’s Haberal Award and the Spike Shoe Award for the athlete contributing the most to the university’s program. Bob later became one of the world’s first men to jump 7 feet in the high jump and he won the gold medal at the 1959 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland, and the silver at the 1959 Pan American Games. His high jump competitions took Bob to almost every major city in the world.
Bob met Mary Katherine at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in 1962 where he was assigned as a Marine Captain with the 10th Marine Artillery Regiment. They were married October 28, 1962, just after his Marine Corps release after 5 years of active duty. He soon took a job with Shell Oil Company where he worked for 36 years in their Marketing organization, finishing his career as a General Manager. They made homes in a variety of places, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.
Bob and Mary Katherine were married for 59 years, teaching their children the virtues of generosity, humor, loyalty, and kindness, the joys of music, theater, travel, sports, and the blessings of togetherness and family.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Katherine Gardner and sister Mary Furey, children Janice Verburg (husband Rens) of University Place, Washington, Robert M. Gardner (wife Debbie) of Asheville, NC, Susan Yesunas (husband Mike of Hubert, NC, and grandchildren, Stefan Verburg (wife Kelly) and Mark Verburg, Katherine, Anna, and William Gardner, and Celia, Mary Grace and James Yesunas.
He is preceded in death by his son Phillip N. Gardner, parents Patrick and Anna Gardner, sisters, Betty and Ann, and brothers, Patrick and Bill.
Jones Funeral Home is Swansboro will be handling the services for Mr. Gardner. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
