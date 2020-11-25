David Thomas Newkirk, 70, of Mill Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
David was loved by his family and those who knew him. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved fishing and gardening and was a master carpenter. He was a man that was always ready to lend a helping hand and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Renate; son, James Murphy and wife Michelle of Mill Creek; daughters, Val Murphy and husband Brian Geller of Newport, Christina Guthrie and husband Chad of Harkers Island and Patricia Phillman of Mill Creek; sisters, Barbara Forrest and husband Connie and Georgia Newkirk, all of Mill Creek, and Anita Gray of Cove City; grandchildren, Stephen, David, Phillip, Cody, Chelsea, Meghan and Richard; great-grandchildren, Arionna, Richard, Jacob, Monica, Haley and Madison; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Juanita Newkirk; and sisters, Frances Clements and Rhonda Trombley.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.