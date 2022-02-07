James Luke Chandler, 83, of Beaufort, NC passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date
He was born January 23rd, 1939, to Jack Ruffin Chandler and Hazelle Duff Chandler in Mount Airy NC. He grew up in Peterstown, West Virginia. After marrying his High School sweetheart, he joined the Air Force and served in Viet Nam. After discharge from the Air Force, he began working as a civil service worker at Cherry Point where he retired. He loved to clam and fish in his spare time. He loved his children and grandchildren most of all.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Golden Chandler; daughter, Anita Chandler Buttry and husband Kevin; daughter, Hazelle Chandler Garner and husband James; his stepsons, Greg Buttry and wife, Anita; Kenny Buttry and wife, Joan; grandchildren: Romanza Green and husband, Justin, Brandon Chandler, James Garner Il and wife, Camelia, Greg Willis and wife, Stephanie, Kevin Buttry Il and wife Brittany, Amber Blake and husband Ben, Brittany Meacham and husband, Allen, Alyssa Buttry, Jonathan Buttry; Great Grandchildren: Justin Jr, Kyle, Kevin IIl (Trey), Meredith, Alexis, Torvold, Atlas, Tanner, Luke, Mckenna, Katerina, and Chase.
Along with his Parents Hazelle and Jack Chandler, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 26 years Beteena Moser Chandler; son, James Ruffin Chandler, stepson, Jarrod Buttry; two brothers, John Duff Chandler and Samuel Mark Chandler.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
