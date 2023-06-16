Eveline Roussell Bezrutczyk, 101, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Crystal Buffs.
Eveline Bezrutczyk, better known to those who loved her as “Little Lynn” was a special and unique person. She had some wonderful stories about her 101 years here on this earth and loved telling them. She had a smile for everyone, but if she did not think what you said was correct, you would definitely be told about it. When time allowed, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Lynn was also a very active member of St. Egbert Catholic Church. She was always willing to step in when someone needed help. Her last years were made more pleasant by the many friends who would take the time to stop by and say hello. Lynn and her humor will be greatly missed by all.
The last 7 years of her life were made easier and more pleasant with the help of all facets of the staff at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. All involved always took the time to make her feel special. Thank you all!
Lynn is survived by; 2 grandsons, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by; her parent; her husband, her daughter, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
The Funeral Mass for Lynn will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church this coming Thursday, June 22nd at 11 AM.
Remembrances may be made to St. Egbert Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.