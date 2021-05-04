Dorothy “Dottie” Jeanne Corkum, 94, of Morehead City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, April 30, 2021, at her residence.
A family memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.
Dottie was born in El Paso, Texas, Sept. 5, 1926. She was married to her beloved husband, Arthur “Flip” Corkum, who preceded her in death in 2011. They retired to Morehead City in 1992 to enjoy their love of the Crystal Coast and golfing. The family treasures the many wonderful memories shared together in this beautiful area.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Sidni Malone and husband Kevin of Acworth, Ga., Cecily Corkum of Morehead City and Lezlie Bowden and husband John of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Malone and wife Liz, Brian Malone and wife Erika, John S. Bowden, Witni Seaux and husband J and Alexi Morrisette and husband Thomas; and five great-grandchildren, Max Malone, Sam Malone, Lily Malone, Landon Malone and Rhett Seaux.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Swansboro, 662 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
