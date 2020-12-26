Elnora "Louise" Cowart, 96, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her graveside service is at 10 a.m. Monday at Atlantic Community Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jack Colenda. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Louise Mason Cowart was born in Carteret County Jan. 7, 1924, the daughter of Elnora and Worsley Mason. Louise retired from the North Dade County School System in Miami, Fla., where she was a devoted schoolteacher. She and her husband, Albert, moved back to the Crystal Coast in 2004. Albert passed away 14 years ago, and in September of 2018, Louise became a resident at Pruitt Health.
She is survived by her loving nieces, Bonnie Faye Adkins and husband Eddie of Morehead City and Rachel Brickhouse and husband Dennis of Atlantic; nephews, Jimmy Cowart of Florida, John Cowart, Charles Mason and Rodney Mason, both of Ocracoke; and several more nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert Grady Cowart; two brothers, Nathaniel Randolph Mason and Charles Romaine Mason; and niece, Paula Lynn Mason.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pruitt Health for their constant care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Atlantic United Methodist Church, Senior Luncheon, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
