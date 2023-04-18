Ryan Hope Powell Dewitt, 37, of Beaufort, NC passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, NC, with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating.
Ryan is survived by her father, Timothy Arno Powell and Kathy, of Newport; mother, Nancy May Massey of Raleigh; husband, Robert Lee Dewitt, of Texas; four sons, Joshua Lee, Seth Anthony, Shane Gabriel, and Landon Tyler Dewitt; one daughter, Peyton Nicole Dewitt; brother, Tony Tyler Cole; sister, Madison Massey; aunts and uncles, Diane and Pat Hughes, Jody and Dawn Powell, and Larry and Tonya Powell; cousins, Charity, Rob, Charles, Summer, and Nate Bernard, Alex, Jason, Olivia and Sondra Peterson, Katelyn and Luke Langley, Chris Harvell and friends Michelle, Marshall and Renee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ryan is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tommy and Emily Ennis and Joseph and Lillie Powell; and cousin, Sabrina Powell.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.