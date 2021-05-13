Otha Lee Bell, 78, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Otha was born April 10, 1943, in Weslaco, Texas, to the late Ennis and Ouida Bell. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He spent his life working as a barber and enjoyed the fellowship and camaraderie of his customers.
He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Winchell and husband Dean and Linda Foster, all of Newport; and brothers, Reggie Payne and wife Stephanie of Colorado, Joe Stanfield and wife Janie of Hubert and David Bell; along with his daughter, Christie Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan and Spencer.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
