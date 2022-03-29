Thelma Henderson Lenig, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at God’s City of Refuge in Newport. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Lenig was a CNA and retired from Harborview in Morehead City, she often volunteered as a cook at Hope Missions. She was a member of God’s City of Refuge in Newport.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Smallwood and husband, Michael of Chesapeake, VA; son, Darnell Jarman of Greenville, NC; daughter, Tanya Ely-Nolen and husband, Thomas of Beaufort; daughter, Natasha Wilson and husband, Charlie of Havelock; son, Elbert Higgs of Newport; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Gibbs of Greenville, NC; Bessie Bowie of VA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mamie Henderson; brother, Fred Henderson; sister, Margaret Revander; brother, Henry Henderson; brother, Samuel Henderson; grandson, Joshua Ely.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.