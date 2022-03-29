Thelma Lenig

Thelma Henderson Lenig, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at God’s City of Refuge in Newport.  The interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Lenig was a CNA and retired from Harborview in Morehead City, she often volunteered as a cook at Hope Missions. She was a member of God’s City of Refuge in Newport.

She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Smallwood and husband, Michael of Chesapeake, VA; son, Darnell Jarman of Greenville, NC; daughter, Tanya Ely-Nolen and husband, Thomas of Beaufort; daughter, Natasha Wilson and husband, Charlie of Havelock; son, Elbert Higgs of Newport; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Gibbs of Greenville, NC; Bessie Bowie of VA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mamie Henderson; brother, Fred Henderson; sister, Margaret Revander; brother, Henry Henderson; brother, Samuel Henderson; grandson, Joshua Ely.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.

