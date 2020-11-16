Everett "Buddy" Lewis, 76, of Harkers Island, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A graveside service for “Buddy Pa” was Wednesday at Armecia Lewis Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Rylan Jones.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Lewis Gillikin of Otway and Scarlett Lewis Ward of Harkers Island; son, Mark Lewis of Gloucester; brothers, Danny Lewis of Harkers Island and Dick Lewis and Ronnie Paul Lewis, both of Morehead City; grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; nieces; a nephew; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister in law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
