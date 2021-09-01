Marlene Davis Coyle, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Cherry Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort, officiated by Dr. Anthony Allen, Rev. Jason Griffin and Rev. Joe Pisani.
Marlene was born on August 21, 1945, in McDowell County, North Carolina, to the late Glenn and Alta Davis. Being interested and talented musically, Marlene pursued her passion and received a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts Music. She formerly attended Cherry Springs Baptist Church in Old Fort.
She is survived by her husband James Samuel Coyle of the home; daughters, Sonya Coyle Pisani and husband Joseph of Bradenton, FL, Stacy Coyle Allen and husband Anthony of Hanibal, MO, and Mindy Coyle Griffin and husband Jason of Surpise, AZ; grandchildren, Josh Pisani, Seth Pisani, Gabriela Pisani, Bethany Allen, Evan Allen, Leighton Allen, Annliese Allen, Brinley Allen, Rebecca Thompson Calvert and husband Allen, Abigail Griffin, Olivia Griffin, Josiah Griffin, Madilyn Griffin; and great grandchild, Ezriella Calvert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Micah Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International at P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.