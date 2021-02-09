Donald "Don" Hull Thompson, 79, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City following complications from a massive stroke in October 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial is Tuesday.
Don was an amazing son, husband, father and friend to all who knew him. Don was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Laurinburg to the late James Frederick Sr. and Mary Thompson. Following graduation from Laurinburg High School, he attended East Carolina University and became of member of Kappa Alpha Order. He received his bachelor of arts in psychology. After graduation from ECU, Don served in the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of military service, Don returned to Greenville and completed his master's degree in guidance and counseling. In Morehead City, became a founding member of the Lookout Rotary Club. He worked at Carteret Community College and retired as dean of student services.
Don spent his retirement playing tennis, pickleball and enjoying his two grandsons. Don loved watching college basketball and his favorite Atlantic Coast Conference team, the Duke Blue Devils. He and his wife Nell were co-owners of Seaport Antiques, where he enjoyed refinishing furniture and visiting with customers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nell Thompson; son, Ashley and wife Jenni of Midlothian, Va.; grandsons, Scott and Kevin; daughter, Nikki and partner James Kilburn of Greenville; brother, David and wife Carol of Saluda; nieces, Susan Kuller of Raleigh, Dawn Ohlendorf of California and Sherri Gamble of Washington; brother-in-law, Steven Thomas and wife Nancy of South Boston, Va.; and a host of friends of who were like family.
"Papa Don," as his grandsons called him, and "Daddio," as his loving daughter referred to him, was also preceded in death by his older brother, James Frederick Thompson Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 285557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.