Melvin “Carl” Buck, 76, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Carl was born and raised on Crab Point in Morehead City Oct. 23, 1943, to the late Winfield and Edna Buck. He spent his early years working alongside his father in the commercial fishing business until he joined the U.S. Navy. After honorably serving in the military, he had a successful career doing heating and air before 20 years with civil service. He retired from the naval air depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in 2003 after numerous years of faithful service. If you knew Carl, then you probably had a glimpse of his 1986 Buick Grand National, which he was proud to own.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla Daley of Vanceboro; son, Kevin Workman of South Jordan, Utah; stepdaughters, Davina Lopez, Joy Lawrence and Bertha Wade; stepson, Ronnie Thomas; sisters, Kay Linden and Ann Hurst, both of Ohio; brothers, Steve Buck of Morehead City and Lawrence “Buddy” Buck and wife Linda of Maryland; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Buck; and sisters, Jean Brinson and Judy Brinson.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.