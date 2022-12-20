Diana Taylor, Harkers Island
Diana Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC
RICARDO "RICK" JUAN FLORES, Newport
Ricardo "Rick" Juan Flores, 59, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Ricardo, known to his friends as Rick, was born on June 15, 1963, in Panama City, Panama, to Felicito and Maria Flores, 1 of 7 children. Upon moving to the United States, Rick honorably served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years.
Thomas Faulkner, Morehead City
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family.
NANCY H. COOK, Morehead City
Nancy H. Cook, 97, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 22nd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
ANNA KAY DAVIS, Harkers Island
Anna Kay Davis, 92, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Crystal Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 23rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Clint Nelson. Interment will follow at the Polly Ann Davis Cemetery on Harkers Island.
DORMAN "CHIP" DOVE II, Morehead City
Dorman “Chip” Dove II, 58, of Morehead City, North Carolina, got his wings the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022. Always having the need for speed, “Stormin Dorman” as he was known in his jet skiing days, ran a fierce race with cancer, but cancer won. Dorman, known to all as Chip, was born on April 28, 1964, in Norfolk, Virginia.
MARILYN KAY GORDON, Cape Carteret
Marilyn Kay Gordon, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
