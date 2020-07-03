Jerry Thomas Willis, 83, of Sanford, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Buffalo Cemetery in Sanford. They will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Jerry was born Feb. 17, 1937, to Clint Vincent Willis and Myrtle Willis of Morehead City. After graduating from Morehead City High School, he accepted a basketball scholarship to Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, where he studied business and finance. He met the love of his life, Carol Brooks, while at ACC, and they were married June 9, 1957.
After college, Jerry joined the U.S. Army. Once he received his honorable discharge, he began working with First Citizens Bank, where he moved quickly to the position of vice president over several locations throughout the state of North Carolina. He also survived as vice president of branch bank in Morehead City before becoming an auditor for the N.C. Department of Insurance, from which he retired to take care of Carol.
Jerry was involved in his local chambers of commerce, Elks Lodge and various community organizations. He was an active member at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. He loved the water, jogging, golf and playing the piano.
He is survived by his children, Sydna Willis of Clayton; two sons, Peyton Willis and girlfriend Jennie of Sanford and Ashley Willis and wife Donna; and his granddaughters, Morgan and Taylor of Holly Springs. He is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Willis of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Clint Willis and wife Carlene of Laurinburg; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol Brooks Willis. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Bayer; and his fiancée, Wandra Raynor.
As much as they are appreciated, the family is asking their friends and loved ones to send flowers. They are planning to do something for the staff at Parkview for providing the excellent care they gave to Jerry. If you would like to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, feel free to contact one of his children.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford. Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
(Paid obituary)
