Wilbur Blanchard Goff, Jr (Jim), 85, passed away peacefully August 23, 2023, surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.
Jim was born September 17, 1937, to Wilbur Blanchard Goff Sr. and Beatrice Frances Goff in Madison Heights, Virginia. He lived in Virginia and North Carolina throughout his life. He owned and operated Accounting Services of the Triangle for over 40 years. He was a very successful Accountant but most importantly, assisted many small businesses to be successful also. Jim, for many years, was a major contributor to the communities he lived in.
Jim was known as Great Captain, he loved boating, he was a great camper, he loved to RV, and he was a great gardener and was a great cook. He was loved by many, because of his kindness for others and that he always had a beautiful smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Beatrice Goff, and one granddaughter, Cindy.
Jim is survived by his husband, Dennis Williams; Fur Babies, Mattie and Bogue; daughter, Teri Goff; son, Michael Goff (Deborah); sister, Jackie Camden (Howard); 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on September 16th, at the First Presbyterian Church of Dunn on 901 N Park Ave, Dunn NC. Family visitation will be at 2 pm and the Memorial will be at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Presbyterian Church of Dunn, 901 N. Park St, Dunn, NC 28334 or Fishin’ for a Cure, PO Box 4631, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Funeral services were entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service in Norfolk, Virginia 23523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.