Beverly Bricker, 93; service later

Beverly Burrows Bricker, 93, of Burke, Va., formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born in Boise, Idaho, on May 6, 1928, and was a graduate of Stephen's College, Mo., where she earned her art degree. She was a member of the Honorary Art Society.
Her interests included sailing on the Chesapeake, painting, decorating and reading. While living in Pine Knoll Shores, she was a volunteer for the "Helpline."
She is survived by her son, Kim Wigder, of Randolph, NJ; her daughter, Stephanie Watkins, of Springfield, VA; her sister, Patricia Vadopalas, of Palo Alto, CA; and four grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Peter D. Bricker, who was a musician for "The Sand Fleas" in Morehead City, N.C.
