Mary Jo Nicholson, 86, of High Point, went to her eternal home Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point. With dignity and grace, she fought a courageous battle with cancer. She is forever healed and now with our Lord Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Point.
Mary Jo was born on March 15, 1935 in Spartanburg, S.C. to Walter Lamar Millwood and Julia Huitt Millwood. She graduated from Spartanburg High School, Converse College and School of Medical Technology at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. This is where she met her husband of 61 years, Charles. They married in 1959, eventually moving to Chapel Hill, N.C. for Charles’ residency. There they had two sons born, Charles and later Michael. After residency, they moved to Morehead City, N.C. where their youngest son, Daniel, was born. Thirty years later, they moved to Concord, N.C., then to Cornelius, N.C., and lastly, High Point, N.C., where they’ve been ten years. Mary Jo was very active up until the last seven months. She loved to garden, quilt (award winning) and sew. Mary Jo loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family (especially her grandchildren and great grandchild) and her two fur babies, Daisy and Jepp. She was very loved and will be sorely missed.
Surviving is her husband, Charles of the home; three sons, Charles and wife Annette of Jamestown, N.C., Michael of the home, and Daniel and wife Kim of Morehead City, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amelia Nicholson and fiancé Brian Jobe of Huntersville, N.C., Ava Nicholson of Jamestown, N.C., Lainey Nicholson Wainwright and husband Wes of Angier, N.C., and Emma Nicholson of Morehead City, N.C.; and one great grandchild, Calvin Wainright of Angier, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr. High Point, N.C., 27262. They were so kind and compassionate to Mary Jo and her family during her illness. Kelly was a very special nurse and Mary Jo loved when she came to see her. She was so positive and gave her such sweet care. Hospice is surely a blessing to those they care for.
