Steven DiGiuseppe, 54, of Raleigh, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. He has family in Carteret County.
His memorial service is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington.
Born April 3, 1967, as the first child, grandchild and great-grandchild, Steven brought much joy and happiness to three families.
Steven was an especially intelligent young man who often exceeded what was expected of him. After graduating from Williamston High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and then returned to Williamston, where he graduated from Martin Community College with an associate’s degree in chemistry. He later moved to Raleigh, where he enjoyed a successful career with an international computer systems corporation as principal systems engineer.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Anne DiGiuseppe and husband Troy McMahon; his brother, Michael Guerino DiGiuseppe and wife Davia DiGiuseppe; and two nieces, Ashley Hardison and Janie Hardison.
He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Irene Rambo DiGiuseppe; and his grandparents, Guerino and Mary DiGiuseppe and James and May Rambo. His father, Pat DiGiuseppe, passed away shortly after Steven on May 19, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Diabetes Institute Research Foundation online at diabetesresearch.org/.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
