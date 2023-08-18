Barbara Duff, Holly Ridge
Barbara Duff (BJ), 61, of Holly Ridge, departed this earth on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Wilmington, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Rodney Gillikin, Williamsburg
Rodney Lee Gillikin of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the age of 89. He was a devoted husband, a proud veteran, and a cherished member of his community. Born on May 14, 1934, to Lee and Ludie Gillikin in Carteret County, North Carolina, Rodney's life was a testament to love, dedication, and service.
NANCY ALLEN SMITHWICK, Newport
Nancy Allen Smithwick, a devoted wife, mother, and respected business owner, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the age of 81, at the Carteret House in her hometown of Newport, North Carolina. Funeral services to honor Nancy's life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, August 20th at Reece's Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick.
ERIC "JR." GILLIKIN JR., Otway
Eric "Jr" Gillikin Jr., 58, of Otway, NC, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. In accordance with Eric's wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately. Born on January 18, 1965, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Eric and Anneliese "Ann" Gillikin.
