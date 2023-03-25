Patricia Brown, Morehead City
Patricia A. Brown, 88, of Morehead City passed away Friday March 24, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Charles Gladwell, Atlantic Beach
Charles Gladwell, 73, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
BONITA DEIBERT, Morehead City
Bonita Deibert, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ELIZABETH "BETSY" CLARK WILLIAMS, Newport
Elizabeth "Betsy" Clark Williams, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, and formerly of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1st at Munden Funeral Home.
MATTIE GRAY, Morehead City
Mattie Gray, 98, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 29th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Powell Osteen and Pastor Patrick Whaley.
BRENDA BUSH, Maysville
Brenda Bush, 69, of Maysville, North Carolina, passed away at Onslow Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26th at White Oak Community Church in Maysville.
