John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church.
John was a proud American and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an accomplished singer and musician and had his own band for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Maryellen Vicar, of New Bern, daughter, Jennifer Morris (Bruce), of Beaufort, brother, Peter Lapitsky, of Indiana, sister, Victoria Giordano, of New York, and his granddaughter, Alexis Victoria Morris, of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Rita Lapitsky, and brother Gary Lapitsky.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
