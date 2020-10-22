Maj. John Carlton Gooden Jr., 82, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
John was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Clarkton to the late John and Evelyn Gooden. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he retired with the rank of major. During his 20 years of faithful service, he served in the Vietnam War and earned numerous medals, including two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, both received for his heroic achievement. While serving in the military, he attended Methodist University, where he obtained three degrees, in economics, history and religion. After retiring from the Army, he started a new career in the textiles industry as an industrial engineer in Carteret County. He worked with the Blue Bell Corp. for many years until they moved most of their operations overseas due to North American Free Trade Agreement. He wanted to stay in Carteret County with his family, so he decided to work for a few smaller companies regionally until he retired. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
John wasn’t one to sit idly by, he took advantage of every opportunity to learn and was always ready for a challenge. Whether he was working in his yard or learning technology information, he was happy to be busy. A real thrill for John was watching NASCAR; he was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. John loved working with the Crystal Coast Shriners, where he served as treasurer for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy McQueen Gooden of the home; daughter, Dana Gooden and significant other Barrett Hahn of Hillsboro; sons, John Christopher Gooden of Richmond, Va., and Jeffrey Clarke Gooden of Morehead City; sisters, Doris Cook of Florida, Merle Miller of Georgia, Florence Cox of Clarkton, Nadine Evans of Elizabethtown and Marsha Faucette of Midlothian, Va.; and granddaughter, Kristen Elise Gooden of Sarasota, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Myles Royce Gooden.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of John to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
