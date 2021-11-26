Lela Hollis Canfield, 85, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at home.
A visitation is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
Lela was a longtime, very active member of the First United Methodist Church. She volunteered with Hope Mission and enjoyed playing bridge.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Gould and husband, Jamie; son, Stephen Canfield; grandchildren, Dare Blalock and her husband, Philip; grandson, Alex Gould, Harrison Gould and wife, Stephanie; and various special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Canfield.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
