Evelyn Rose Coates, 66, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment followed at Cannady Cemetery in Newport. The family received friends an hour prior to the service.
Evelyn was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 1955, to the late Warren and Eleanor Schrader. Family meant everything to her, especially her 2 grandsons who she was so proud of. Christmas was always a special time for Evelyn, making cookies and creating gingerbread houses made her the happiest.
With her creative skills, she enjoyed doing crafts and always had an artistic eye for detail. She recently moved into a new home that she worked so hard on. Always one to put others before herself, Evelyn would help anyone in need and always gave with a cheerful heart. Her cats put a smile on her face and held a special place in her heart.
Evelyn is survived by her fiancé, Nolan David Schrader Jr. of the home; son, Charles Coates and wife Heather of Cape Carteret; sister, Pat Enrico; grandsons, Ethan Coates and Charles Coates III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Coates; sons, David Coates, Charles Coates, and Edward Coates; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
