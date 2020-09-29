Angelo Corva, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Angelo was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Bayshore, N.Y., to the late Vito and Pasqualina Corva. He was an amazing man who loved the Lord and lived his life as a testimony to God’s goodness and grace. Angelo had the gift of teaching, which he shared with numerous people while faithfully serving in the Peace Corps. He also used his talent teaching school for many years, where he was able to pour into the lives of his students. Angelo will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Leah Hill and husband Ryan of Havelock and Allison Corva-Lamson of Newport; and grandchildren, Zachriah Matthew Lamson, Christian Joshua Lamson, Adalyn Leah Lamson and Abraham Grimsley Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lauren Gail Corva; and brother, Charlie Corva.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be sent in Angelo’s memory to the Heterotaxy Connection, P.O. Box 585, Draper, Utah 84020; the Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
