Ernest Gray Lewis Sr., 78 years young, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Open Door Baptist Church, Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Bill Klear. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ernest was born Jan. 30, 1943, to Ernest Grant and Mary Belle Murphy Lewis at the old Morehead City hospital down on the waterfront. He was the first child of their marriage, followed by Vickie Lewis Long, Douglas Ray Lewis, Carlyle Dale Lewis, Jeffery Lynn Lewis and Timothy Paul Lewis.
As a young man, he was known for his good looks and athletic ability on the football field. In his later days, you could find him out and about, most likely adorning his noted sailors cap. On occasion he could be found with the Bojangles Breakfast Bunch or down at the local boat ramp enjoying the entertainment. In cooler temperatures, around his neck would be his scarf. As anyone who knows anything about Ernest, you know two things: He did not like cold air on his neck and you were never to sneak up or catch him by surprise.
He was always friendly and thoughtful. He liked to help others whenever possible by giving a wave and smile. If you were lucky, you could get to enjoy some of his favorite recipes, but most likely one of his select funny stories. He was known for his infamously descript recollections or true experiences from times past. You could not help but be drawn in immediately, perceiving every detail, every sound and leaving with a smile of your own.
Ernest loved being on the water and enjoying the local bounty of Core Sound. He could not only bring up a harvest, but could cook it up and make you a delicious meal.
He is survived by his wife of four years, Gale; their fur-sidekick, Gracie; daughter, Tamatha Lewis; grand fur-babies; son, Ernest Gray Lewis Jr. and wife Tammy; stepson, Jan Lewis and wife Holly; brother, Jeffery Lewis and wife Debbie; sisters-in-law, Thelma O’Shield and Wilai Lewis; and brother-in-law, Ronald Long. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Cody and Bailey. Ernest had a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and more friends and acquaintances than can be listed.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
