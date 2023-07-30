George Smith, Newport
George V. Smith, 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Norine Moreland, Morehead City
Norine Ann Moreland, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Friday July 28, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday August 8, 2023, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in Bayview Cemetery.
RANDY TAYLOR MARTIN, Reidsville
Randy Taylor Martin, 66, of Reidsville, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Randy was born on September 7, 1956, in Reidsville, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Marguerite Martin.
CHERYL LEE ROSE
Cheryl Rose, 64, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are complete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RAYMOND "RAY" L. GARNER, Formerly of Carteret Country
Raymond “Ray” L. Garner, 80, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Carteret County, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Rosewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 4th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
CHARLES "CHARLIE" HOWARD COPPEDGE, Emerald Isle
Charles "Charlie" Howard Coppedge, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Charlie was born in Rocky Mount, NC on August 2, 1946, to the late Charles H. Coppedge and Edith Avent Coppedge.
