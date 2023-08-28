Wendy Clark, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will gather to celebrate her life at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 3rd, at Liberty Church in Havelock, officiated by Pastor Blake Larson and Pastor Tom Roberts. She will be laid to rest privately at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Maine.
Wendy was born on August 27, 1941, in Freeman, Maine, to the late Wendell and Hazel Marston. Known for her deep commitment to the Lord, she exemplified the Christian principles of kindness, compassion, and love for others. Actively involved at Liberty Church, she appreciated her church family and the encouragement she felt from the church body.
Wendy’s love for shopping was a wonderful match for her love of Christmas. She found happiness in the act of giving and the positive impact of her gifts on others was reciprocated with a sense of fulfillment for herself. Her love for the holiday season was seen through her joy and the smile on her face when spending the festive time with loved ones. Well known for her Christmas spirit, her kind-hearted generosity was a blessing to all.
Wendy was a cherished woman, as evidenced by her 57 years as a devoted wife to her beloved husband Hal. Together they built a family which was a testament to her strong and enduring care for her loved ones. Wendy’s role as a nurturing and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will carry on through the generations.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Hal Clark; sons, Donald Clark, of Newport, and David Clark and wife Krista, of Burlington, NC; sister, Janet Cox, of Ft. Wayne, IN; former daughter-in-law, Lisa Clark, of Newport; grandchildren, Justyn Clark, Jonathon Clark, Patricia Verrill and Thomas Verrill; great-grandchildren, Ember Norris and Mel Norris; aunt, Iris Leonard, of Exeter, NH; her adorable cats, Duke and Ninja; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wendy was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Lynn Clark; sons, Mark Verrill and Kenneth Verrill; and brother, Wendell Marston.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or International Fellowship of Christian and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
