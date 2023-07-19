Herbert G. Sheades, 70, of Newport, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5:40AM
Captain Herbert George Sheades was always captain of his boat and his life. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, June 18, 1953. His parents were Herbert Stanley Sheades and Joyce Dana.
He was raised in East Haven, Connecticut, graduating from East Haven High School in 1972.
Captain Herb earned his captain’s license in 1990. He was a fisherman, a cabinet maker, and a printer. He played trumpet for the Connecticut Classics Drum Corp for several years.
Herb is survived by his fiancé, Barbara Hutchinson; three sisters, Debbie Rainer, Margaret Kamai, and Patty Bennett; one brother, Eugene Sheades.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Betty Sheades, and Joyce Wilson; one sister, Lee Dana; one brother, Michael Wilson.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.