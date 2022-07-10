Jean Engelhard, Morehead City
Jean Rebecca Engelhard, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at PruittHealth-Sea Level. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
George Broda, Beaufort
Joseph George Broda Jr, 75, of Beaufort passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ANNA "AJ" GOSNELL JONES, Morehead City
Anna "AJ" Gosnell Jones, 93, of Morehead City and formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
HELEN PAPPAS EMERSON, Havelock
Helen Pappas Emerson, 90, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Havelock. Helen was born on January 19, 1932, in Bronx, New York, to the late Michael and Reine Pappas.
LANA "JERRI" SLEMONS, Morehead City
Lana "Jerri" Slemons, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
