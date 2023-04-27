Ray MacDonald, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home.
Ray was born on March 28, 1968, in Newark, New Jersey, to Raymond MacDonald Sr. and Evelyn MacDonald. Working at Parker Boats, he was a great provider for his family. There was nothing he enjoyed more than watching an intense football game. Ray will be remembered as a loving husband of 22 years and a proud father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Graham; daughters, Faith MacDonald, of Beaufort and Kara Mullins and husband Chase, of Missouri; grandchildren, Damien Mullins and Alice Mullins; and his dog, Onyx.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.