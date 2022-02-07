Thomas “Keith” Bratcher, 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City with Pastor David Harper officiating. A private burial will take place at Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service on Monday.
He is survived by his mother, Audrey Midgette; wife, Betsy Bratcher of Arapahoe; three daughters, Connie Mathiews and husband, Lenny of Core Creek; Tammy Yaghi and husband, Ash of Garner; Aimee Lesile and husband, Chris of Core Creek; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Parker and husband, Chad of Arapahoe; 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and his best friend, Cookie.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Bratcher.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
