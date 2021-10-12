Anthony Leon Moore 60, Morehead City, entered into internal rest Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport.
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the White Oak Cemetery in Maysville.
Anthony was a graduate of Jones Senior High School, Trenton NC.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Devora Moore; and one son, Anthony Jerome Moore, both of Morehead City. One sister Pamela Perry, Rolesville, NC.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Ida Chadwick and Lawrence Berry; sisters, Stephanie Moore Dudley and Sandra Robertson.
The family will accept visitors at the home.
Funeral services are provided by the Akridge Family Funeral Care of Jacksonville NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.