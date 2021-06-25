April Lynn Godwin, 42, of New Bern, formerly of Mill Creek, died Monday, June 21, 2021.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. She will be laid to rest in the Howell family cemetery in Mill Creek.
She is survived by three children, Gavin Godwin, Logan Godwin and Angel Armstrong; father, David Godwin Sr.; mother, Bonnie Broome; brother, David Lee Godwin Jr.; two half brothers, Matthew Noe and Norman “J.R.” Noe Jr.; a granddaughter; and an aunt.
April was preceded in death by her grandfather.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Noe Funeral Service to deter funeral costs. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
